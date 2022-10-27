Chaos ensues after Jon Moxley's title match on Dynamite; former WWE Superstar and multiple AEW stars betray MJF

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley successfully defended his title against Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event of tonight's episode of Dynamite. After the match, Moxley was attacked by members of The Firm, and surprisingly MJF came out to save the Purveyor of Violence.

The Salt of the Earth is set to wrestle Jon Moxley at the Full Gear pay-per-view for the World Title. Earlier on tonight's episode of Dynamite, MJF was interviewed by Renee Paquette to get his thoughts on the main event.

During the segment, he warned Stokely Hathaway not to interfere in the match as he wants to face Moxley at his very best and threatened to fire Hathaway if The Firm disobeyed.

Despite having his job on the line, Hathaway walked out with The Firm and took out Jon Moxley. They also locked The Blackpool Combat Club members, preventing them from saving the World Champion.

Surprisingly, MJF walked out and stopped the assault. He then fired Stokely Hathaway. To everyone's astonishment, Ethan Page of The Firm attacked MJF. The faction then brutally assaulted their former leader.

The night came to an end as Moxley was laid out in the ring and MJF was knocked out at ringside.

