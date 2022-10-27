MJF lays down major stipulation for title match against Jon Moxley; threatens to get AEW executive fired

Top AEW heel, MJF, made an appearance on the latest episode of Dynamite ahead of his potential match against Jon Moxley.

Maxwell has been in a heated rivalry with the Purveyor of Violence in the last couple of weeks, with the former making several veiled threats at cashing in his casino chip for the title shot. It was only last week that The Salt of the Earth proclaimed that he would be facing off against Moxley at AEW Full Gear, in an attempt to win fair and square.

MJF came out to the entrance ramp in response to Renee Paquette's request for an interview. Starting off with an exaggerated Moxley impression, Maxwell insulted the BCC member.

Furthermore, he also announced that he would not be using his Dynamite Diamond ring in lieu of his promise to win without illegal tactics.

Stokely Hathaway also interrupted the segment, much to the annoyance of The Salt of the Earth. The latter took the microphone from Hathaway's hand, ordering him not to interfere with Moxley in the future so that the reigning champion would have no excuses if he was defeated by MJF.

Stokely was further threatened by the Salt of the Earth to be fired if he attacks Moxley in any way.

It remains to be seen what is next in the Devil's storyline in AEW.

