AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley put his title on the line against Hangman Adam Page in a special Tuesday night edition of AEW Dynamite. After he retained the title, the winner of the Casino Ladder Match, MJF, came out and announced that he wanted to face Moxley on November 19th at the Full Gear Pay-per-view.

Tonight's AEW Dynamite took place in Moxley's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. Both he and Page put on a brutal match for the World Heavyweight Title.

Unfortunately, the match abruptly ended as Hangman Adam Page seemingly suffered an injury and could not compete anymore. Thus, Moxley retained his title.

After the match, the hometown hero called out MJF and asked him to cash in his chip. The Devil also came out with a referee but did not cash in. He returned to the entrance ramp and got a microphone from the broadcast team.

After speaking to William Regal earlier, MJF claimed he would earn the championship. He challenged Jon Moxley to a title match at AEW's Full Gear Pay-per-view next month. The bout has since been confirmed.

As noted earlier, AEW Full Gear will take place on November 19th at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

