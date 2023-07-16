Chaotic finish to CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks during Owen Hart tournament finals on AEW Collision

A shocking end to the Owen Hart Cup Tournament has just occurred tonight on AEW Collision. "Absolute" Ricky Starks has just defeated CM Punk in the finals to become the tournament winner, a product of weeks of competition against various superstars on the roster.

The entire match was mostly a stalemate, as both competitors exchanged blows and roll-up pins, and there were constant switches in momentum. To the shock of many, Starks won the match via a dirty pin. He rolled up Punk for a pin and held the middle rope, which provided much more weight, thus securing his victory.

After the match former AEW World Champion CM Punk was confused and frustrated about the match finish. It seemed that Starks showed no remorse, as he was just constantly hovering around Punk, celebrating his win.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Watch Your 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Men's bracket winner is Ricky Starks!Join us immediately following AEW Collison for Battle of the Belts VII for an official ceremony with Martha Hart.Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!

WWE Hall of Famer Jushin Liger was holding the Owen Hart Cup for the winner to receive. Starks simply walked up the ramp and simply grabbed the trophy from Liger, and continued walking straight, all smiles, to backstage.

This sudden change in attitude from AEW star Ricky Starks was potentially due to the high stakes. He was willing to do what was needed for him to secure a victory, even at the cost of his integrity. It seems that at this point Starks may be headed toward the direction of a full heel turn.

