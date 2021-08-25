"Wouldn’t miss it for the world"- Charlotte Flair on AEW star's big match

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo are one of the most well-known WWE-AEW couples around. As much as the companies fire shots at each other, their relationship goes beyond.

This sentiment was exemplified after Charlotte Flair revealed in an interview how badly she wanted to attend Andrade El Idolo's match in Mexico at AAA Triplemania XXIX. While talking to Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, The Queen shared how much it meant for herself and Ric Flair to be present in Mexico.

"Just seeing Manny [Andrade El Idolo], so he was like, ‘Mami, Triplemania is my WrestleMania’ and to see him go back to Mexico and like be proud of himself and feel confident in himself and be the superstar that he is and especially in his home country, I was just like, ‘I’m not missing this for the world.’ So I actually took off two-and-a-half months ago from live events and if you know me, I haven’t asked off from a live event in like five years — actually I’ve never asked off from a live event," revealed Charlotte.

Charlotte continued, revealing it was she who asked the Nature Boy to accompany Andrade to the ring.

"So I took off and I was like, ‘No, I wouldn’t miss it for the world’ and then, [with] my dad being gone, I asked him on Wednesday, I was like, ‘Hey, what are you doing this weekend?’ He’s like, ‘Nothing hunny, why?’ I’m like, ‘You wanna go to Mexico?’ He was like, ‘For what? Cancun? Don’t you have to work?’ I’m like, ‘No dad, I’m not going to the beach.’ I’m like, ‘It’s Manny versus Kenny.’ He’s like, ‘Really!? Yeah, I’d love to watch it with you.’ I’m like, ‘No dad, will you walk Manny to the ring?’ He was like, ‘You want me to walk Manny to the ring?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes.’ He’s like, ‘Oh my God, yes hunny, please,’ like so excited," Charlotte Flair said.

Charlotte Flair is a 12-time women's champion in WWE

At Summerslam 2021, Charlotte Flair made Nikki A.S.H tap out to become the new RAW women's champion in a triple threat match also involving Rhea Ripley. The Queen is by far the most decorated female WWE Superstar of all time. The victory at Summerslam further cemented her legacy.

On top of her main roster title wins, she's also a two-time NXT women's champion, a one-time women's tag team champion and won the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble.

