Charlotte Flair extends support to former rival following heartfelt social media post

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently reacted to Saraya's (fka Paige) social media post, where she opened up on her journey.

Saraya and Charlotte Flair contributed to the evolution of WWE's women's division, along with Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch. The Anti-Diva and The Queen went head-to-head on multiple occasions, sparking an intense rivalry between the two.

The 30-year-old's contract with WWE expired in July last year, and shortly after, she appeared on All Elite Wrestling. While she retired from in-ring competition owing to an injury, Saraya took on the role of SmackDown General Manager. Saraya's return to the ring was marked by a successful bout against Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear.

Saraya took to Twitter to talk about her journey so far and the person she has become today.

"Seeing how far I’ve come is f*cking awesome. I feel so lucky to be where I am today. Sometimes you forget the sh*t you’ve gone through and don’t give yourself enough credit on where you’re at. And that’s to everyone too not just me. Keep it going," tweeted Saraya.

This elicited a response from Charlotte Flair. She responded with some emojis of her own.

Saraya has been a focal point of the All Elite Wrestling women's division since making her debut in the company. It remains to be seen whether a women's title reign is in the works for the Anti-Diva.

Charlotte Flair is set to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Sonya Deville this week

Last year, Charlotte Flair lost her title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. Since then, she took time off to get married to current AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

In December, The Queen returned to defeat Ronda Rousey and regained her SmackDown Women's Title. In the weeks that followed, Sonya Deville made her intentions clear on wanting her hands on the title.

Last week, Flair requested Adam Pearce for a match against the former Absolution member, which was later made official.

Deville competed in the women's Royal Rumble match and was eliminated by Asuka. She also undertook an administrative role alongside Pearce before returning to a wrestling capacity.

