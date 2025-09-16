Charlotte Flair reacts to AEW star’s stunning picture with Blake Monroe (fka Mariah May)

A major AEW star was seen in a riveting image with Blake Monroe (fka Mariah May) online. The photo has gotten a reaction from WWE superstar Charlotte Flair.

Blake Monroe, formerly known as Mariah May in AEW, left the Jacksonville-based promotion in May this year. A month later, she signed with WWE and currently performs on the NXT brand. Monroe spent two years in All Elite Wrestling and naturally made some friends in her time with the promotion. Today, the Glamour was spotted with one of those friends, Harley Cameron.

A few hours ago, an Orlando-based photographer shared a couple of stunning photos of Cameron and Monroe posing together on his Instagram page. The post quickly gained traction and even got a reaction from WWE star Charlotte Flair, who responded with fire emojis.

Check out Monroe and Cameron's photos here and Charlotte's comment below:

Blake Monroe (fka Mariah May) left AEW to fulfill WWE dream, says Dave Meltzer

Blake Monroe's departure from AEW was a massive setback for Tony Khan, as she was one of the more sought-after talents in the promotion. Soon after her exit, fans began to speculate on the reason why she left the Jacksonville-based promotion, and veteran Journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter had his thoughts around it as well.

Meltzer said that Monroe's reason for departure was not tied to money but more to do with realising her dream to perform for WWE.

"It’s the same situation with Stephanie Vaquer, where she would have made more money elsewhere, in Vaquer’s case a lot more, but their dream was WWE. WWE counts on that, as the same reason they got May and Vaquer is also the same reason they didn’t get Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada, because of the belief they would value a WrestleMania moment above a larger paycheck or a bigger push,” he said.

Its been about 4 months now since Blake Monroe joined WWE. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Glamour as she navigates life in the Stamford-based promotion.

