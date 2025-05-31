Real reason why Mariah May is leaving AEW for WWE - Reports

Former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May was one of Tony Khan's most bankable names. The English native was booked strongly and had matches with names such as Anna Jay, Nyla Rose, Willow Nightingale, Yuka Sakazaki, Saraya, and more. Additionally, many critics highly rate her storyline with 'Timeless' Toni Storm, calling it a modern-day masterpiece.

Ad

Unfortunately, Mariah May has left All Elite Wrestling. She is reportedly joining rival company WWE, which is undoubtedly a massive setback for Tony Khan. A few hours back, Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer spoke about this unfortunate situation. He stated that May and the former NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer had similar reasons for signing with the Stamford-based company. Both wanted to fulfill their childhood dream of performing for the promotion they grew up watching. According to the journalist, the two women prefer having a memorable WrestleMania moment over a fat paycheck.

Ad

Trending

"It’s the same situation with Stephanie Vaquer, where she would have made more money elsewhere, in Vaquer’s case a lot more, but their dream was WWE. WWE counts on that, as the same reason they got May and Vaquer is also the same reason they didn’t get Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada, because of the belief they would value a WrestleMania moment above a larger paycheck or a bigger push,” he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Mariah May recently crushed rumors of her love life

A few days back, a picture of May and reigning ROH World Television Champion Nick Wayne was making the rounds on social media. This was making fans assume that the Woman from Hell was dating the 19-year-old. However, the former Women's World Champion crushed these speculations.

“I only like hot women that are older than me,” she wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Mariah May will probably be a massive success in WWE. If Triple H books her well, she will be a main event name in a few months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More