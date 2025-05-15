  • home icon
  Mariah May responds to rumors of dating current champion in AEW

Mariah May responds to rumors of dating current champion in AEW

By Sujay
Modified May 15, 2025 00:08 GMT
Mariah May is a popular AEW star.
Mariah May is a popular AEW star. (Image credits: Mariah May's X/Twitter page)

Mariah May has emphatically shut down rumors about her dating a current champion in AEW. This will definitely ensure that the fans breathe a sigh of relief.

Mariah is one of the most talked-about wrestlers in AEW. That is not just because she is talented but also because she is very good-looking and is hands-down one of the prettiest stars in the industry. Over the last few weeks, there have been rumors of her dating Ring of Honor World Television Champion Nick Wayne.

However, the former AEW Women’s World Champion has taken to X/Twitter to shut down those rumors emphatically. In the process, she even gave away her preferences, which will surprise some fans.

Replying to a post from a fan that said she was dating Nick Wayne, she wrote:

“i only like hot women that are older than me.”
WWE would want to sign Mariah May, reveals veteran journalist

Veteran journalist Bill Apter has revealed that WWE would be throwing the kitchen sink at Mariah May to sign her up when her deal with AEW ends.

During an exclusive Q&A session with Bill Apter on WrestleVotes, he reported that Triple H will be very active in his bid to sign up the former AEW Women’s World Champion when her contract ends. He said:

“Nothing more than what we reported on WrestleVotes right here, that WWE will be extremely active when she's available. They're gonna throw everything at her that they can in hopes that they land her. That's the latest that we've had. We'll see once the negotiations really kick in.”

A few months back, it was reported that Mariah May would not be signing a new deal with AEW. However, all those are speculations, and nothing is concrete at this point. It will be interesting to see what will happen in the near future.

