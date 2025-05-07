WWE hoping to sign current AEW star soon (Exclusive)

Triple H could be looking to bag another popular wrestling sensation for the WWE. Former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May could soon be on her way out of the Tony Khan-led promotion.
May has not been seen on AEW TV since her loss to Toni Storm in the Hollywood Ending Match at Revolution 2025. She had a stellar run as the Women's Champion, putting on some exciting matches with The Timeless One.
During an exclusive Q&A session with Bill Apter, WrestleVotes reported that WWE is looking to sign her up once she's available as a free agent. The reports suggested that the company feels May would be a great addition to the roster and could go all in to bag her.
"Nothing more than what we reported on WrestleVotes right here, that WWE will be extremely active when she's available. They're gonna throw everything at her that they can in hopes that they land her. That's the latest that we've had. We'll see once the negotiations really kick in." [From 9:30 onwards]
Over the last few months, Triple H and Co. have made major acquisitions like Penta, Rey Fenix, Aleister Black, and Rusev. It will be interesting to see if Mariah May becomes the latest to jump ship from AEW.
