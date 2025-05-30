Triple H is scared of pushing a WWE star, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

While Triple H has been hard at work creating entertaining storylines in WWE, there is one superstar who has been noticeably kept on the backlines. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, the reason could be that The Game is apprehensive.

Ad

The star being talked about is Karrion Kross. Despite being a two-time NXT champion, the 39-year-old has been very underutilized on the WWE main roster so far. His character work and in-ring skill are certainly commendable enough for a push, but fans are yet to see him win gold in the main shows.

Speaking about it on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo presented his belief that Triple H may be ill-equipped to deal with a long-term storyline. He said:

Ad

Trending

"Obviously Triple H saw what Karrion Kross said. It wasn't missed. I really really wonder bro if it is the fear of 'How do we do this? I am not a writer, I don't know how to write this week after week after week.' I just really wonder if that's what it really comes down to, because you can't miss stuff that's right infront of your face." [16:00 onwards]

Ad

Ad

The WWE veteran wants Karrion Kross to be pushed

According to Vince Russo, Karrion Kross could be a perfect pick to win this year's Money in the Bank.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, Vince claimed that if he was in charge, he would book Karrion to win the coveted prize.

"If I am writing this bro, and since like everybody just seems to be in the middle. That's what this company feels like, you got a lot of people in the middle. Bro if it's me, I am gonna put it on somebody totally, totally unexpected, to make somebody and to do something with somebody. See bro if it's me, I'd let a Karrion Kross win that Money in the Bank." [0:55 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Karrion in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More