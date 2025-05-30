39-year-old WWE star picked to win Money in the Bank; Vince Russo explains unusual choice (Exclusive)

With WWE Money in the Bank approaching fast, the pro-wrestling community has erupted into discussions of who will win the coveted contract this year. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, a 39-year-old star deserves to be picked to win.

Ad

The star he was referring to is Karrion Kross. Despite being very talented in terms of character work and in-ring skill, Kross is yet to win his first title on the main roster. His storylines so far have not been pushed consistently, which has led to him losing his footing in the active scene.

According to Russo, Karrion Kross winning the Money in the Bank could lead to a fresh start for him, which could propel him to the top of the totem pole. Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran said:

Ad

Trending

"If I am writing this bro, and since like everybody just seems to be in the middle. That's what this company feels like, you got a lot of people in the middle. Bro if it's me, I am gonna put it on somebody totally, totally unexpected, to make somebody and to do something with somebody. See bro if it's me, I'd let a Karrion Kross win that Money in the Bank." [0:55 onwards]

Ad

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

WWE veteran is not pleased with the company's creative direction

At this point, Vince Russo thinks that many stars on the company's roster have no direction.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran explained that a number of names in the active scene right now did not have a coherent direction, which has led to them feeling like they are in the middle of nowhere. As such, there is a limited number of picks for who could win Money in the Bank:

Ad

"Always in wrestling, like there's always been a rhythm and the writing is always on the wall. And like when they are building somebody like you know when is going, they're gonna, there's nobody there. I mean I don't know, freaking Penta win the Money in the Bank?" [0:38 onwards]

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen if Russo's prediction will prove to be correct.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Writing with Russo and embed the exclusive YouTube video, giving an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More