Charlotte Flair reacts to former WWE Superstar's match on AEW Dynamite, tags two-time world champion in her post

Charlotte Flair has reacted to Andrade El Idolo and Rush's match from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The La Faccion Ingobernable duo defeated Rey Fenix and Penta Oscuro in an incredible Tornado Tag Team Match. After an intense bout, El Idolo hit a Hammerlock DDT on Fenix for the win.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Flair posted a photo of herself doing the classic Los Ingobernables pose backstage at a WWE show. In her tweet, she tagged both Andrade and two-time ROH World Champion Rush.

The same pose was popularized by Los Ingobernables de Japon leader Tetsuya Naito. Following Andrade and Rush's win on Dynamite, the duo also posed similarly for the cameras.

On next week's episode of Dynamite, Andrade and Rush will be in action. They will be teaming up with Dragon Lee for their opening round AEW World Trios Championship Tournament bout against The Young Bucks and their mystery partner.

Charlotte Flair was recently confirmed as the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's show

The Quen has been absent from WWE programming since her loss to Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" Match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Despite her absence from in-ring action, Flair tied the knot with Andrade El Idolo on May 27, 2022.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Charlotte Flair is set to be the next guest on The Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold. Charlotte Flair is set to be the next guest on The Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold. https://t.co/2XRLyY6NWE

It was also recently confirmed that The Queen will be the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show. In recent years, the Hall of Famer has interviewed some of the biggest names on his show and recently sat down for conversations with Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn.

Flair's upcoming scheduled appearance could eventually lead to her in-ring return. The SmackDown Women's Championship is currently held by Liv Morgan, who defeated Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank for the title.

The Queen could insert herself in the mix to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title once she is back in action.

