Charlotte Flair's former WWE partner makes AEW debut

A former WWE performer made her debut appearance in AEW this week.

While the TV shows feature the better-known stars on Tony Khan's roster, the Dark and Dark: Elevation tapings showcase newer talents. Many of these names are also stars that have performed in the Stamford-based Promotion. This month, another ex-WWE talent made her debut on Dark: Elevation.

The star in question, Inder Mundi, went up against the ROH Women's Champion Athena on March 8th. As expected, Athena retained her title against the debutant.

Prior to her All Elite appearance, Inder Mundi once teamed up with the current SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair. At the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in the ThunderDome in January 2021, which honored the company's Indian performers, Mundi competed as Sareena Sandhu. In a tag match, she and Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley and Natalya's team to win.

Charlotte Flair is still a major player in WWE

While the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion has had a long career in Stamford-based Promotion, she is apparently quite satisfied with her current phase.

In an interview with Cool to be You, Flair spoke about her growing experience in the pro-wrestling business. She also mentioned how she has changed her persona over the years.

"I was so uptight for so many years, now it is just like 'I'm here to get my flowers, guys.' I grow so much every year as a performer. I've really enjoyed the level of calmness, confidence, and ability to enjoy the audience while I am out there. When before, maybe sometimes my nerves got the best of me, or I wasn't in the moment. Now every time I am out there, I am really enjoying this phase of my career," said the SmackDown Down Women's Champion. [03:00 - 03:30]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Charlotte Flair as she prepares to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

