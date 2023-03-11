"I don't need to beat you, you need to beat me" - Charlotte Flair calls into radio show to deliver a warning to 26-year-old WWE star

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair surprised a radio host in Denver by calling into his show today.

The Queen phoned into the Cool to be You show on Hits 95.7 ahead of the promotion's trip to Denver on March 26th during its Road to WrestleMania tour. Charlotte Flair spoke about a variety of topics in the interview and delivered a warning to her opponent at WrestleMania 39.

Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 36 and claimed not a lot has changed since then. She noted that Ripley has a lot to prove in their title match at WrestleMania 39:

"I don't think much has changed, but yeah that is kind of where my mind is at. Like, I don't need to beat you, you need to beat me. You need to show me that you can do it," said Charlotte. [01:50 - 01:59]

Charlotte Flair on what is left for her to accomplish in her WWE career

Charlotte already has a Hall of Fame-worthy career and she doesn't appear to be anywhere close to hanging her boots up.

She was missed by the company in 2022 after going on hiatus following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. Flair triumphantly returned on the final episode of the blue brand in 2022 and defeated Rousey in an impromptu match to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

On the same call with Cool to be You, Charlotte Flair said she has been uptight for many years as a performer but is enjoying this phase of her WWE career:

"I was so uptight for so many years, now it is just like 'I'm here to get my flowers, guys.' I grow so much every year as a performer, I've really enjoyed the level of calmness, confidence, and ability to enjoy the audience while I am out there. When before, maybe sometimes my nerves got the best of me, or I wasn't in the moment. Now every time I am out there, I am really enjoying this phase of my career," said the SmackDown Down Women's Champion. [03:00 - 03:30]

Rhea Ripley entered the Women's Royal Rumble match at #1 and went the distance to earn a match against Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 39. Only time will tell if Rhea can dethrone The Queen at the biggest show of the year and become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

