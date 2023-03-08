"That's my girl" - Wrestling legend says he loves Charlotte Flair but she has to lose to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, and like several fans, Hugo Savinovich wished to see The Queen put The Eradicator over in their rematch.

Flair and Ripley are no strangers to each other, as their first high-profile singles bout happened at WrestleMania 36. Charlotte defeated Rhea in an NXT Women's Championship match and, as history suggests, has had the edge over her Australian rival in their long-running feud that was recently revived following Royal Rumble.

Charlotte Flair will walk into another WrestleMania as Women's Champion, and the logical booking decision would be for her to drop the belt to Rhea Ripley. While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, respected wrestling veteran Hugo Savinovich backed The Judgment Day member to beat Charlotte Flair.

Savinovich was a big fan of Ric Flair's daughter but claimed that having her lose to Ripley at WrestleMania was the best booking decision from a business standpoint.

"I love Charlotte. That's my girl. I love Ric, you know, the story there. But business-wise, I think it would not hurt Charlotte to drop the belt. I think it would get her to a place where, 'Wow, can she do it again?' So, I think that Rhea has already put over Charlotte. This is a business. It's WrestleMania 39. If you want to put Judgment Day on another level, you want to put the female division on another level; you've got to do it," admitted the former WWE commentator. [12:30 - 13:30]

You can make Charlotte lose ten times in a row, and she will still be Charlotte Flair: Hugo Savinovich

Lucha Libre Online's Michael Morales Torres also chimed in and stated that Charlotte Flair losing at WrestleMania is in WWE's best interests as they seemingly want her to break Ric Flair's all-time World Championship record.

Hugo Savinovich delved deeper into Charlotte's WWE status and explained that defeats no longer affect how fans view her. As per Hugo, The Queen was not a heel or a babyface but just a "real superstar" that would draw money irrespective of whether she had a title.

The WWE veteran also revealed how Triple H's team could book Ripley's victory to seem as impactful as possible:

"She needs to establish herself as the modern-day Chyna, and you will not lose anything with Charlotte because she is already made. You can make Charlotte lose ten times in a row, and she will still be Charlotte Flair. She is no longer a heel or a babyface. She is a real superstar. Doing the right would be going with Rhea, and I'm thinking almost it's going to be a massacre. Charlotte has a hold on her, and somehow, this incredible athlete overcomes the odds and just gets a quick pin on Charlotte, and that place is going to explode." [13:31 - 14:39]

