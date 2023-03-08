Dominik Mysterio must propose to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, claims legend (Exclusive)

If there is anybody who has benefited the most from a heel turn over the past year, it has to be Dominik Mysterio! During this week's episode of UnSKripted, Hispanic wrestling legend Hugo Savinovich said WWE should book a marriage proposal angle involving Dom and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

The Australian superstar is scheduled to face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania, and it's one of those rare occasions where the challenger is the favorite heading into the title showdown.

While Ripley dethroning Flair would be a great story in itself, Hugo Savinovich urged the booking team to also have Dominik come out and propose to Mami at the Show of Shows.

Savinovich felt the segment had the potential to go viral and would be a memorable WrestleMania moment. The former WWE commentator even explained how the storyline could lead to Judgment Day being viewed by the fanbase as the modern-day D-Generation X.

"You want to do an even crazier story than that? Let the convict, Dominik, come in on one knee and propose to Rhea right there. I mean, it would blow up, this would go viral. And then, from there, you'll have Judgment Day in the DX plateau. I'm telling you, they have so many things going for them, yet, they just, like they say, 'What can I do tonight to screw up more stories in WWE?' That's what's happening," revealed Hugo Savinovich. [14:40 - 15:20]

Dominik Mysterio reacts to Eric Bischoff's recent praise for Rhea Ripley

The Eradicator of Judgment Day has become one of the hottest heels in the company and has shone brightly since changing her on-screen character.

Ripley has earned plaudits for her recent work as fans and pundits have been raving about her performances since turning heel. Among her admirers is Eric Bischoff, who admitted during a Sportskeeda Exclusive that Rhea had transformed into one of the biggest villains in wrestling.

Dominik was least surprised by the former WWE GM's comments as he had the following reaction to share while speaking to Sportskeeda a couple of days ago:

"So I think the fact that he picked Rhea and myself as some of the top heels, I think it's awesome. We are. We are the best and that's what we do. So I think it's awesome he did that. Yeah man, Rhea and I are the best and that's it!"

Would you like to see a kayfabe WWE wedding between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio? Sound off in the comments section below.

Check out Michael Morales Torres and Hugo Savinovich on Lucha Libre Online's official website and YouTube channel.

If you use any of the above quotes, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes