"That's what we do" - Dominik Mysterio responds to WWE Hall of Famer's claims about him and Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

WWE star Dominik Mysterio recently responded to Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff's claims about him and Rhea Ripley being the top heels in wrestling at the moment.

Bischoff was in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, where he mentioned that Rhea Ripley emerged as a dark horse as one of the biggest heels in the business. He detailed that the Eradicator also elevated Dominik just by being with him.

While speaking to Sportskeeda, Dominik Mysterio stated that Bischoff's pick was absolutely on point. He made it clear that he and Rhea were despicable heels and were great at their job.

"So I think the fact that he picked Rhea and myself as some of the top heels, I think it's awesome. We are. We are the best and that's what we do. So I think it's awesome he did that. Yeah man, Rhea and I are the best and that's it!"

You can also make your voice heard. Vote for the Sportskeeda Wrestling awards here.

Dominik Mysterio defeated Santos Escobar on SmackDown

Santos Escobar was in a mood to teach Dominik a lesson for disrespecting his father Rey Mysterio.

When the two got into the ring for a singles matchup, Dominik pulled out brass knuckles which kept the ref distracted as Rhea hit a devastating Riptide on Escobar on the outside.

The vicious move helped Dominik Mysterio pick up the win with a Frog Splash on his opponent. In the aftermath of the encounter, the Judgment Day members ripped apart Rey's mask that the legendary wrestler had gifted Santos a couple of weeks ago.

. @Bub3m16 #SmackDown No heel has more heat than Dominik Mysterio in wrestling today No heel has more heat than Dominik Mysterio in wrestling today 🔥 #SmackDown https://t.co/c81mh6YphI

Rey came out to put an end to the insults, but Dom took advantage of his father's refusal to hit him and launched a sneak attack on his dad.

Do you think Dom and Rhea are the top heels in the business? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes