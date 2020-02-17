Why Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley is the right call for WrestleMania 36

The Queen and Rhea Ripley are on a collision course for WrestleMania 36

After she successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship at WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland tonight, Rhea Ripley was attacked from behind by Charlotte Flair. The Queen announced that she will be challenging Ripley for her NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

This is certainly a first, but looking at all of the possible options, Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair was the right choice for WrestleMania.

Firstly, Ripley vs Flair is a fresh feud compared to the alternatives. Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch has been done so many times that it is reaching the point of becoming the John Cena vs Randy Orton of the women’s division.

Although they haven’t had a one on one match at WrestleMania, they have been in two 'Mania matches together, and there isn’t anything new they can do at this point.

As for Charlotte Flair vs Bayley, while it hasn’t been done as much as The Queen vs Lynch, it has been done and just doesn’t feel like a huge match at all.

That is no slight on Bayley, but she is arguably the weakest of the Four Horsewoman, as shown by her booking on the main roster. Also, the ideal match for Bayley at WrestleMania is against Sasha Banks, a match the fans have been clamoring for.

Aside from being a fresh face for Charlotte to feud with, this route can do wonders for Rhea Ripley and NXT as a whole, regardless of the results. If Ripley wins the match, it gives her massive credibility and exposure, as she would have defeated a 10-time Women’s Champion, and arguably one of the greatest women to ever step foot in a WWE ring.

If Charlotte wins, not only would the feud possibly continue, but it would open the question of will The Queen now go back to NXT full time, or will she carry the NXT Women’s Championship to the main roster, and by doing so possibly have NXT women come up to the main roster, chasing the title.

Therefore, looking at Charlotte's three possible opponents at the moment, it's clear that Rhea Ripley is the best path to go down and can open doors.