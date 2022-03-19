"That upset me" – Former WWE star calls out AEW boss Tony Khan for recent controversy 

Chavo Guerrero recently shed light on his AEW departure and how he was upset with Tony Khan for being kept in the dark about his status with the company.

A few weeks ago, Guerrero was silently removed from AEW's roster page, giving way to rumors about his sudden exit from the promotion. Later, the former WWE star disclosed that despite trying to get in touch with Khan on several occasions, the AEW President didn't respond to his messages.

In a recent chat with Marty Elias of Kill Cliff, Chavo Guerrero said he's aware of how busy Khan is since he handles multiple responsibilities. However, the former ECW Champion added that a call from Khan's side to discuss his status would've resolved the issue.

In closing, Chave accepted he was "upset" about being kept in the dark by AEW:

"He's a busy guy, I get it. I totally get it. He's wearing a lot of hats, he's doing a whole of things, I understand that. To me, it's just a call, if it works out great, if it doesn't work out, it doesn't work out. But to be kept in the dark, that upset me." (from 7:28 to 7:58)

Check out the video below:

AEW chief Tony Khan admitted he owed a call to Chavo Guerrero

Soon after the WWE veteran spoke out about the unpleasant nature of his exit, Tony Khan shared his thoughts about the controversy. He accepted he owed a phone call to Chavo Guerrero and that they created some great stuff in AEW.

Furthermore, Khan clarified he missed just one message from Guerrero as he had a busy week with many shows lined up:

"We went on and we’ve done a lot of great stuff, and I really liked him, he did great stuff. I definitely owe him a phone call, but I was a little surprised to hear that. I do like him a lot, Chavo could walk in here right now and I'd be very pleasant with him. But when I saw that, it was kind of a busy week as we have a show every day."

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Chavo Guerrero joins Andrade El Idolo as his new executive consultant



(via

CHAVO!Chavo Guerrero joins Andrade El Idolo as his new executive consultant(via @AEW CHAVO!Chavo Guerrero joins Andrade El Idolo as his new executive consultant 🔥 (via @AEW)https://t.co/kEwOeBCl7V

Going by how things have gone down in recent weeks, it's safe to assume the doors for Chavo Guerrero & AEW working together again are all but closed now.

What do you make of Chavo Guerrero's recent comments about his exit from AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Kill Cliff and provide a transcription credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh