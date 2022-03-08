"I definitely owe him a phone call" - Tony Khan on recent AEW departee calling him out for ignoring his messages 

AEW President Tony Khan recently addressed the controversy surrounding Chavo Guerrero's recent comments about his All Elite Wrestling status.

A few days back, Guerrero shed light on his association with AEW, revealing he was taken aback to see his name get cut from the company's roster page.

He added that despite trying to get in touch with Tony Khan multiple times, the AEW President kept ignoring his messages. Chavo Guerrero further stated that he was legitimately "pissed off" after seeing his name being removed from the roster page.

Tony Khan has now shared his side of the story during the Revolution 2022 Media Scrum. He stated that the WWE veteran had done some great work in AEW and that he owed him a phone call.

However, Tony Khan was surprised to see Guerrero call him out in the media as he had a busy weekend when he received the message from him.

“We went on and we’ve done a lot of great stuff, and I really liked him, he did great stuff. I definitely owe him a phone call, but I was a little surprised to hear that. I do like him a lot, Chavo could walk in here right now and I would be very pleasant with him. But when I saw that, it was kind of like a busy week as we have a show every day," said Tony Khan. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

WrestlingInc.com @WrestlingIncCom



Do you want to see Chavo back in AEW? Let us know and check out the rest of



wrestlinginc.com/news/2022/03/c… Chavo Guerrero Jr. ( @mexwarrior ) shares his reaction to being removed from the roster page on #AEW 's website.Do you want to see Chavo back in AEW? Let us know and check out the rest of @Nick_Hausman 's EXCLUSIVE interview for @WIncDaily Chavo Guerrero Jr. (@mexwarrior) shares his reaction to being removed from the roster page on #AEW's website.Do you want to see Chavo back in AEW? Let us know and check out the rest of @Nick_Hausman's EXCLUSIVE interview for @WIncDaily! wrestlinginc.com/news/2022/03/c… https://t.co/mUVa0gdpbY

Tony Khan says Chavo Guerrero personally requested time off from AEW

Khan also recalled that the former ECW Champion had personally spoken to him about wanting some time off from AEW to work as a wrestling coordinator on the sitcom "Young Rock."

The AEW President stated that he didn't have any issues with Guerrero being away as he wasn't a full-time performer.

“I don’t want to say how much he got paid to be the stunt coordinator for Young Rock, but he got paid a huge amount of money. He asked if he could take time off and leave, and I said, he was not under contract. He was on a weekly deal. I said, ‘I would love to have you back, and I do like you a lot, and you did a great thing. We will make our plans going forward without him here," said Khan.

Going by how things have gone down in recent days, it seems unlikely that we will see Chavo Guerrero appear on AEW's programming anytime soon.

What do you make of the controversy surrounding Guerrero's All Elite Wrestling exit? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy