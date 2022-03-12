"It's a spot fest" - Chavo Guerrero gives his thoughts on AEW

Chavo Guerrero has criticized AEW wrestlers and producers for the type of matches the company has on its shows.

The former ECW Champion was an All Elite until recently. While many stars have commended AEW for allowing its talents to have creative freedom, Guerrero is not a fan of this.

In an interview with The Wrestling Inc Daily, Chavo said that the producers of AEW were letting the wrestlers do whatever they wanted without even looking deeply into the details.

"The WWE, the producers, the agents, really got involved in their matches. In AEW, they kinda let you do your own thing, so it's almost like, we need a happy medium, you know. In WWE, they micromanage you there at times, and then in AEW, they didn’t do enough, I felt. I felt they really need to help a lot of the young guys just put things in the right spots," Chavo said.

Guerrero added that the wrestlers should not only execute a move just because they are capable but when it is necessary. He even called the matches "spot fests."

"These guys are such talented wrestlers and such talented athletes, but sometimes it’s a spot fest. You’ve seen it, it’s just doing spots, and spots, just to do a spot. You know, just because you can do a backflip doesn’t mean you should do a backflip. I think that they need help in that,” Guerrero added.

You can check out his interview here below:

Chavo Guerrero quietly got removed from AEW

A while back, Guerrero took some time off to work as the wrestling coordinator on the NBC sitcom "Young Rock." However, he was quietly removed from the AEW website a few days ago.

Chavo had previously said that owner Tony Khan didn't respond to his messages when he tried to communicate and when he saw his name removed from the list of AEW wrestlers, he was disappointed and angry.

Khan responded that he was okay with the former ECW Champion not making appearances and even granted him some time off to work on the sitcom. The AEW boss was surprised to see Chavo publicly calling him out.

Do you think Chavo Guerrero will ever return to AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

