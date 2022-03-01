Chavo Guerrero has been removed from AEW’s roster

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Chavo Guerrero Jr. has been quietly removed from the AEW roster page on the company's official website.

The nephew of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero first appeared in All Elite Wrestling on the "Fyter Fest Night 2" edition of Dynamite on July 21st, 2021. He was revealed as the executive consultant to Andrade El Idolo, but only made a few appearances afterward.

Guerrero Jr. was written off television towards the back end of 2021, allowing the former ECW Champion to take time away from AEW to work as the wrestling coordinator on the second series of the TV show "Young Rock."

However, it seems that Chavo's future is now up in the air as he is no longer listed on the roster page of AEW's website. Chavo himself seemed surprised by the news.

It's safe to say that Guerrero did not take the news well, tweeting at AEW president Tony Khan to state that maybe the agreement they had for Guerrero to take time off didn't mean much. The tweet has since been deleted from Chavo's official Twitter, but read:

"That’s news to me! I guess having @TonyKhan telling me to go film Young Rock Season 2, & my job will be waiting for me when I’m done, didn’t mean much." (H/T WhatCulture.)

The future of Chavo Guerrero Jr. in AEW has now been put into question, and Sportskeeda Wrestling will have updates as the news develops.

Chavo Guerrero Jr. might not be the only name being removed from the AEW roster page in the near future

With the first round of AEW contracts approaching their expiry dates, it's very likely that many more names will be removed from AEW's roster page very soon.

It's already been reported that Cody Rhodes and Lio Rush have allowed their contracts to expire and will likely move on to new pastures. The likes of Joey Janela and Marko Stunt are nearing the end of their contracts as well, and their statuses remain unknown.

Will Tony Khan re-sign some of these talents? Will he let them go? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below!

Why does Cody Rhodes get booed? A WWE Hall of Famer offers his take here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell