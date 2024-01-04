Chelsea Green has a five-word message after ex-WWE star signs with AEW

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green could not hide her excitement as one of her best friends appeared on Dynamite tonight. The name in question is none other than former WWE star Deonna Purrazzo.

Deonna immediately made her presence felt on Dynamite as she gatecrashed Mariah May’s speech after her in-ring debut win over Queen Aminata. Upon coming to the ring, Purrazzo announced that she was All Elite.

After The Virtuosa made her surprising return to confront Mariah May, Chelsea took to Twitter to reply to a video posted by the AEW Twitter page.

“THAT’S MY GIRL!!!!!! Go D!” she wrote.

After a back-and-forth with Mariah May, Deonna took her out. She also revealed that she will go after Toni Storm’s AEW Women’s World Championship.

The crowd went berserk after seeing the hometown hero make her AEW return and take out Toni Storm’s protege in the process. What will be interesting to see is how Storm reacts to this new challenge and whether or not she will accept it.

