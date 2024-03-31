Chelsea Green has one-word reaction to Matt Cardona's AEW Collision debut

Former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of AEW Collision. The Indy God's wife and current WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has reacted to his debut on the Saturday night program.

Matt Cardona made his debut on AEW Collision by answering Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) open challenge for the TNT Title. It marked his return to All Elite Wrestling after nearly four years. Despite delivering a stellar performance, the 38-year-old failed to capture the championship.

Copeland and Cardona ultimately received a standing ovation from the crowd in London, Ontario. Moreover, fans on the internet were also awestruck by the amazing opening bout of Collision.

Matt Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, also shared her response to his debut on Collision. Taking to Twitter, she replied to a tweet covering fans' reaction to the face-off between The Indy God and The Rated-R Superstar with a one-word message.

"DUH!" Green wrote.

While Chelsea Green is currently signed to WWE RAW, Cardona is a massive name on the independent circuit. It will be interesting to see if the couple will reunite on TV in the future.

