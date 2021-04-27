Chelsea Green is open to fighting former AEW star 

Chelsea Green has expressed her desire to get into the squared circle with former AEW and Lucha Underground star Ivelisse.

Green was among the 10 WWE Superstars released by Vince McMahon's promotion on April 15. The releases came exactly a year after similar cuts were made in 2020 owing to budget issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, Chelsea Green has been teasing matches with various IMPACT Wrestling and AEW stars on Twitter. Former AEW star Ivelisse has now stepped up to tease a clash between her and Green. The latter, too, was quick to notice Ivelisse's tweet and issued a response in the affirmative.

"You’re so freakin good," tweeted Green.

Anytime!!! 👹💄 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 27, 2021

Chelsea Green and Ivelisse have wrestled in the past in Lucha Underground and on the independent circuit. Though fans will be delighted to see the two square off again in the ring, it may not come to fruition if Green joins AEW.

Ivelisse recently departed AEW on bitter terms after she accused the company and coaches of unfair treatment. She leveled accusations against Thunder Rosa for bad-mouthing her name in the promotion, so it seems unlikely she'll return to AEW anytime in the near future.

Will Chelsea Green join AEW after her non-compete clause ends?

Many fans have been hoping to see Chelsea Green make her way to AEW once her non-compete clause ends in July. Tony Khan's promotion is building its women's division, and the female athletes have been delivering cracking contests on AEW Dynamite every week.

Green could be a fantastic addition to its women's roster, bringing in some much-needed star power.

However, Green is consistently teasing a return to IMPACT Wrestling on her Twitter. She was even featured in a video package released by IMPACT to promote Slammiversary 2021, which will happen in July.

Do you want to see Chelsea Green and Ivelisse get into the squared circle? Will AEW be an ideal destination for Green? Sound off the comments section below.