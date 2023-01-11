Chelsea Green posts throwback photo with AEW star amid rumors of imminent WWE return

Former IMPACT star Chelsea Green appears to be WWE bound by all accounts. However, she recently shared a throwback photo with AEW star Penta El Zero.

Green, who worked with WWE from 2019 to 2021, has been heavily touted to re-join the company under the creative direction of Triple H. Since her release, Green has been heavily featured in promotions such as ROH, NWA, IMPACT, and GCW.

Prior to her time with WWE, Chelsea Green wrestled just once in Lucha Underground as Reklusa. She also unsuccessfully faced current AEW Trios Tag Champion Penta El Zero in an intergender contest.

Green shared a snap of the bout on her Twitter, which obviously stoked conversation among fans who questioned whether she was teasing an AEW switch instead.

Chelsea Green is married to a fellow wrestler and former WWE star, Matt Cardona. The former Zack Ryder was released by WWE in 2020. He has since worked on the independent circuit and made a name for himself as a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight, GCW World, and IMPACT Digital Media Champion.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Chelsea Green's former Lucha Underground opponent Penta El Zero has his hands full during the next match in AEW

Alongside Fenix and PAC of The Death Triangle, Penta has been competing against The Elite in a Best of Seven Series for the Trios Titles. The Death Triangle won the belts when they were vacant after The Elite's involvement in the 'Brawl Out' incident.

The first match of the series came when The Elite returned at Full Gear to challenge The Death Triangle. Following a controversial finish, a Best of Seven series was fixed, which led to Penta and co. going 3-1 up at one point.

However, The Elite have pulled it back to 3-3, and the upcoming episode will see the deciding battle in a Ladder Match.

Where do you think Green will go? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes