Chelsea Green reacts to former AEW star's flirty post with a one-word message

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green recently responded to Joey Janela sharing a picture of her on Twitter.

Chelsea Green is currently among the most entertaining characters in WWE. She returned to the Stamford-based promotion at the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and has since captured the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Green is the wife of Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder). Before returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut, the 32-year-old was involved in a romantic storyline with Joey Janela and Cardona. The former AEW star reacted to a recent tweet by The Indy God, sharing a picture with his wife, where the two can be seen hanging out at poolside.

On Twitter, the RAW Superstar reacted to Janela's post by sharing a one-word message:

"WTF," wrote Green.

Chelsea Green opened up on her WWE return after being fired

WWE released Chelsea Green in April 2021 after she was inactive for a long time. She returned as part of the 30-woman Royal Rumble match in January 2023 and has had a remarkable run on the red brand.

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Green opened up about her initial release from World Wrestling Entertainment and comeback:

"I got the call, and I was like, 'Okay. Sure. Okay. Bye,'" Green explained. "And I knew that from that moment on, it was going to be — whatever I did, those next steps that I took were just to get back to WWE. I didn't want to be anywhere else." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Green continues entertaining fans with her fantastic gimmick and seems set to receive a significant push in the coming months. Will she feature in a high-stakes match at WrestleMania 40? Only time will tell.

