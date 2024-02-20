Chelsea Green reacts after reuniting with AEW stars

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is not one to shy away from speaking her mind and keeping her fans updated, and she did the same once again. She reposted and reacted to a picture of her and Matt Cardona reuniting with AEW stars.

The stars she met are none other than John Morrisson and Taya Valkyrie. Chelsea reposted a picture initially posted by Taya and wrote that she loves her girl and also her espresso martinis. Taking to Instagram, she wrote:

“I love my girl and I love my espresso martinis.”

Chelsea Green posted this to her Instagram stories

Taya Valkyrie recently returned to AEW television after being away for a long time due to an injury. She is now back with her husband by her side and will soon want to stake a claim for the AEW Women’s World Title.

Chelsea Green reveals interaction with John Mayer

Chelsea Green revealed that she once met musician John Mayer and how he gave her a brief glimpse into his personal life. This interaction with Mayer took place during her time in IMPACT (now TNA) Wrestling.

The WWE star was talking to wrestling journalist Chris Van Vliet when she went into detail about her interaction with John Mayer. She said:

"When I became The Hot Mess in IMPACT that’s when I realized, that’s when the light bulb like friggin flashed in my face, like oh wow, people don’t care. They don’t care that I won the championship. They care that I turn crazy, they care that I feel like their crazy best friend. I feel like their crazy ex-girlfriend. John Mayer sat in front of me at All In and said, 'Oh my God, you remind me of a lot of people I dated' like that’s the feeling I want you to feel with a character."

Given how Chelsea Green portrays her character, it should come as no surprise after hearing what John Mayer had to say to her.

What do you think of Chelsea? Tell us in the comments section below.