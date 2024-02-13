"You remind me of a lot of people I dated" - 32-year-old WWE star talks about her crazy interaction with John Mayer

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently discussed the aspect of fan perspective in the world of professional wrestling.

While triumph is crucial in pro wrestling, it isn't the ultimate objective. Success can be attained even without frequent wins, provided there is a meaningful connection with the fans.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Chelsea Green underscored this perspective by recounting an experience from her time as the 'Hot Mess' in Impact Wrestling. She highlighted the realization that fan connection held more significance than winning.

The 32-year-old star also recounted an amusing interaction with renowned musician John Mayer, seated in the front row at the All In event. Mayer expressed how Green's Hot Mess persona reminded him of his past girlfriends.

"When I became The Hot Mess in IMPACT that’s when I realized, that’s when the light bulb like friggin flashed in my face, like oh wow, people don’t care. They don’t care that I won the championship. They care that I turn crazy, they care that I feel like their crazy best friend. I feel like their crazy ex-girlfriend. John Mayer sat in front of me at All In and said, 'Oh my God, you remind me of a lot of people I dated' like that’s the feeling I want you to feel with a character," said Green.

Chelsea Green spoke about Matt Cardona potentially returning to WWE

Chelsea Green was questioned about the possibility of her husband, Matt Cardona, making a return to WWE.

Green admitted her surprise that it hasn't happened yet but conveyed her belief that it's only a matter of time before Cardona returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I am patiently waiting. Because not that I want to be partnered up with him [Matt Cardona] in WWE. That would be great. I think we could have an amazing mixed match, tag team division, whatever it is. But I don’t know. I don’t know why, I would love to know why. I would love to be a fly on the wall of kind of like the meetings of the top guys in WWE. But I do feel like in my heart of hearts, it’s only a matter of time, it feels crazy that he wouldn’t be," she said.

It will be fascinating to see if WWE chooses to bring back the former Intercontinental Champion.

What did you make of Chelsea Green's recent remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE