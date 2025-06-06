Chelsea Green, Tommaso Ciampa, Renee Paquette, and others react after Adam Cole introduces new family member

Adam Cole has shared exciting news with his fans by welcoming a new member to his family, prompting reactions from Chelsea Green, Tommaso Ciampa, and others.

The former WWE star is the current TNT Champion, having successfully defeated Daniel Garcia a few months ago. Since then, he has consistently been present with his faction by his side, along with Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong.

He has been through a lot of personal turmoil over the last year, one of which is his breakup with fellow AEW star, Britt Baker. While Adam Cole keeps his life very private, he recently made an exception by bringing home a new puppy.

He took to Instagram and posted a series of photos of his new pet, writing:

“Say hello to Aloy…my new roommate BayBay 🐕🩵.”

This prompted a number of wrestlers from both AEW and WWE to share their messages. Chelsea Green, Renee Paquette, Tommaso Ciampa, and Britt Baker reacted in the most adorable way to Cole's new pet.

Sammy Guevara picks Adam Cole as his dream opponent

Sammy Guevara is one of the most exciting stars in AEW, and he has had a lot of success in the past. From being part of the Inner Circle to teaming up with Dustin Rhodes now, Guevara has done it all.

He has now picked out the current AEW TNT Champion as his dream opponent and also explained why. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Bill Apter, Sammy Guevara said:

“Oh, I mean, there's a lot of guys, you know. Like, we were kind of teasing a couple weeks ago, but then some things changed. Maybe we'll circle back to it. But me and Adam Cole, we've never gotten into there in singles competition.”

It will be exciting for AEW fans to see the two of them face off in a singles match. Additionally, if it were for Cole’s AEW TNT Championship, the stakes would be even higher.

