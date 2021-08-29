Chelsea Green expects AEW to sign three former WWE Superstars

Chelsea Green believes the top female free agents in the pro wrestling industry should all wind up in AEW or else it will be a travesty. While speaking on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Green mentioned how opportunities are currently endless in the world of pro wrestling.

The former WWE Superstar mentioned that multiple people are coming in and out of IMPACT Wrestling. The Hot Mess then mentioned the possibility of Ruby Soho or even The IIconics making their presence known, following their exit from WWE.

Chelsea Green added that any of the females who were released by WWE could come through the door of IMPACT Wrestling at any moment.

“There are so many people coming in and out of Impact, the opportunities are really endless there. We could see Ruby [Soho, AKA, Riott]. We could see The IIconics. We could see any of the females being released from WWE come through the Impact doors at any moment, and that’s pretty cool too,” said Chelsea Green.

While talking about how IMPACT Wrestling could benefit from signing some of the top female free agents, Chelsea Green also believes that AEW could stand to gain from the signing of some of the available Superstars as well.

Green believes that it would be a travesty if AEW didn't gain from these names, as everyone loves to watch them and are on good terms with them. The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion praised Ruby Soho and the IIconics by calling them great workers.

“It would be a travesty if they didn’t, AEW can totally gain from those faces. We all love to watch them. We all know them. We know they’re great workers,” Chelsea Green added.

Chelsea Green has been appearing on IMPACT Wrestling since her departure from WWE

After being let go by WWE earlier in 2021, Chelsea Green made her return to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary. She teamed up with her real-life fiancé Matt Cordona as they took on the team of Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood in an intergender tag team match.

She has also been appearing for other promotions, including NWA, where she very recently became the first woman ever to win the NWA Women's Invitational Cup at EmPowerrr.

