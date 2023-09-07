Former WWE Superstar brought some unexpected humor to AEW Dynamite when she playfully warned Renee Paquette in a backstage interview segment. The star in question is Toni Storm.

During the interview, Renee Paquette asked about Toni Storm's future plans in All Elite Wrestling, specifically mentioning next week's four-way number one contender's match for Saraya's title at Grand Slam.

Storm responded that she prefers looking forward rather than dwelling on the past, referencing her recent disagreement between her and The Outcasts members Saraya and Ruby Soho.

Former WWE Superstar Toni Storm then mentioned that she'd provide a glimpse into her life next week and humorously advised Renee, suggesting, "Chin up, tits out, and watch for the shoe."

Renee Paquette was understandably confused by Storm's strange advice. However, before she could make sense of the situation, a shoe came hurtling toward her head, prompting her to swiftly duck.

Former WWE Superstar's recent antics on Dynamite have added an interesting layer to her character. Her actions in AEW have been turning heads and been questionable, particularly her involvement in costing Ruby Soho her TBS title match against Kris Statlander at All Out.

It will be interesting to see how this new dynamic in Storm's character will affect her relationship with The Outcasts.

What are your thoughts on Storm's recent character transformation? Sound off in the comments section below.

