Chris Jericho accepts top star's Blood and Guts challenge; Another stipulation-based match announced on AEW Dynamite

The two big matches were announced on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) will face Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson in Blood and Guts. Ortiz will also face the former WWE Champion in a Hair vs. Hair Match.

The Jericho Appreciation Society made their way to the ring on Dynamite after their big win over Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson at AEW Double or Nothing.

They spoke about their big win at last Sunday's pay-per-view event. Angelo Parker stated how they dominated the Anarchy in the Arena match and that they command respect. Matt Mernard then got on the mic and spoke about how nobody does it better than JAS.

The former AEW World Champion then spoke about the superiority of Sports Entertainers over wrestlers and how they destroyed their opponents on Sunday.

They were interrupted by the Mad King and William Regal. The former challenged them to Blood and Guts but The Demo God refused and sent his teammates to attack him.

In the chaos of it all, Ortiz attacked Jericho from behind and cut some of his hair. This enraged The Wizard and he granted Kingston's wish for Blood and Guts. He added that in return, he wanted a Hair vs. Hair match with Ortiz.

