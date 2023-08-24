Chris Jericho addresses AEW backstage drama involving CM Punk and the Elite

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recently came out publicly to address the controversy surrounding CM Punk and The Elite. Punk and The Elite's controversial fight at All Out last year has made headlines and is still relevant after almost a year has passed by.

Chris Jericho made it clear that the company's backstage environment is in control and that the rumors that the fans read online were false and painted their image in the wrong way.

Jericho also spoke about the incident and praised the locker room for handling it the way they did in a recent interview with the Daily Mail.

"I think we really came together well which was great for the locker room and for the fans because the fans too want to know that everything is going to continue moving forward."

Jericho further added:

“And I think we did a really good job of righting the ship and most importantly letting people know that it’s going to be OK. It’s not the end of the world. These things happen and we deal with them and we become stronger as a result, which we have.” H/T:[WrestleTalk]

AEW veteran Paul Wight says CM Punk doesn't care if he hurts the feelings of fans

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk is one of the most controversial figures in professional wrestling, and AEW veteran Paul Wight (FKA The Big Show) believes that Punk has tremendous star power despite the controversies around him.

Since his arrival in AEW, Punk has captured the AEW World Championship two times. The Straight Edge Superstar has had many great rivalries against the likes of MJF and Ricky Starks however, Punk has also rubbed some stars in the wrong way, including Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega.

In an interview with DAZN, Paul Wight admitted that the level CM Punk is at in this business is because of his attitude.

"[CM Punk brings] star power. A lot of people may not like Phil's attitude. I've known Phil for a long time. We've been friends for a long time. Phil is super competitive and super driven. He expects a lot from himself, and he expects a lot from others around him. I think a lot [of what happened] in the beginning here is just a communication breakdown. People might not understand how passionate Phil is. Phil is a guy that's going to let you know if he's upset about something, and he's not really going to give a cr*p if he hurts your feelings. He's never been that way with me. If I've screwed up and done something, he's letting me know right away, 'What [were you] thinking?' and it goes back and forth." (H/T Fightful)

Wight also claimed that he also has the same attitude as Punk:

"I kind of have the same attitude. Not quite as intense as Phil, but mine is very business-oriented. What's best for the program? What's best for the overall show? A lot of times in a business when you have this many incredible talents with this many egos, feathers are gonna get rubbed the wrong way. There's gonna be conflict. I mean, it's not Romper Room. This is a serious business with serious athletes and everyone has to learn to communicate their passion in different ways, but the one thing that unequivocally nobody can deny is CM Punk brings star power." (H/T Fightful)

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?