Chris Jericho announces major stipulation for Inner Circle vs. American Top Team at AEW Full Gear 

Chris Jericho has announced a major stipulation for the Inner Circle vs. American Top Team match at AEW Full Gear. The clash between the two groups will be a Minneapolis Street Fight.

Before this announcement, Sammy Guevara successfully defended the TNT Championship against Ethan Page on AEW Dynamite. After the bout, the rest of the Inner Circle saved Guevara from a beatdown before Jericho named the Minneapolis Street Fight as the stipulation for Full Gear.

Jericho also stated that, next week on AEW Dynamite, the Inner Circle will reveal which members of American Top Team they want to face at the pay-per-view. Of course, he also took the opportunity to poke fun at Lambert with some musical insults.

Chris Jericho is currently winless against American Top Team in AEW

Chris Jericho has an 0-2 win-loss record against various members of the American Top Team since the Inner Circle vs American Top Team feud started.

The inaugural AEW World Champion teamed up with Jake Hager to take on the Men of the Year at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam. There, Dan Lambert's fighters interfered and cost Jericho the bout.

In the next round of this rivalry, Junior dos Santos and Men of the Year defeated Jericho, Guevara and Hager on the October 15 episode of AEW Rampage. Moving forward, it'll be interesting to see which members American Top Team participate in the match. Fans could see MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal make his professional wrestling debut, which would be a huge moment for AEW.

With yet another match booked for Full Gear, will Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle finally pick up a win against the heels? Fans will just have to wait and see.

