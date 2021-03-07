"A real tag team is one that wins" - Chris Jericho slams critics who doubt his and MJF's chemistry

Chris Jericho and MJF haven't been a tag team for long, but there are people already questioning their chemistry. The former AEW Champion has slammed these critics on his podcast and said that a "real team" is one that wins at the end of the day.

Jericho and MJF are the No.1 Contenders for The Young Bucks' World Tag Team Championships and will challenge them for the titles at AEW Revolution on 7th March 2021. The duo won a tag team battle royal between members of the Inner Circle to secure a shot at the belts.

Chris Jericho responded to the criticism directed towards the chemistry between him and MJF on his podcast, Talk Is Jericho. The Demo God explained exactly what he thinks makes a "real" tag team and said that "winning" is all that matters.

"I've never been in a "real team" where I was a World Tag Team Champion, but I've been tag team champion I think six times. About to be seven," said Chris Jericho.

The former AEW Champion even recalled some of the big names he won tag team titles during his career to highlight the point.

"The Rock, Big Show, Edge, Christian, there's a few others in there. We were not put together like hey, "It's the Wiley Whackers". It's The Rock and Chris Jericho, it's MJF and Chris Jericho. So to me a real tag team is one that wins," said Jericho.

This Sunday at #AEWRevolution, The @YoungBucks look to continue their warpath as they defend their AEW world tag-team championships against @The_MJF & @IAmJericho.



Who will leave @dailysplace with the tag titles?

Watch #AEWRevolution, Sunday, March 7th LIVE on PPV 8/7c pic.twitter.com/twkMWIepvz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2021

Jericho and The Salt of the Earth will be looking to bring the AEW World Tag Team titles to The Inner Circle. If they were to defeat The Young Bucks, this would be the second title Jericho has won in AEW and the first one for MJF.

Chris Jericho and MJF's made their feud with The Young Bucks very personal

Chris Jericho and MJF are focused on winning the AEW World Tag Team titles. However, The Young Bucks will be coming into the Revolution looking for revenge.

Advertisement

The Inner Circle members made things personal after they attacked Nick and Matt Jackson's father, Papa Buck, on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

Who do you think will be coming out of AEW Revolution as tag team champions? Let us know down below.