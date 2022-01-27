"A million times better than WWE's ever was" - Chris Jericho on a big behind the scenes difference between WWE and AEW

Before signing to AEW, Chris Jericho was considered a WWE stalwart. After years of experience in the latter, the veteran has disclosed a big difference between the two promotions.

As one of the top stars in AEW, Jericho has a lot more freedom with his position in the company. He can cherry-pick guys he wants to work with, take his time off when his band is playing while earning a healthy paycheck.

With all of this in mind, Jericho explained to Freddie Prinze Jr. on the "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast that due to the background of AEW owners, the Khan family, their backstage treatment of wrestlers is a lot better than those in WWE.

"AEW’s treatment is a million times better than WWE’s ever was because the Khan family are owners of sports teams, so they come at it from a sports stand point. I never had hotels or cars provided ever. EVER! In the 30 years of working in the States, if I did a one off or something, but they would never take care of that, AEW does," said Jericho.

For those unaware, The Khan Family owns the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL and Fulham F.C. in the EFL Championship.

It may be a slight difference for many, but as a professional wrestler having to pay for their own rental cars, accommodation, and meals for a wage that might not cover all of these expenses, being treated properly when arriving in a new city can go a long way in keeping wrestlers happy and backstage morale high.

Chris Jericho will be in action on AEW Dynamite

AEW will air its "Beach Break" edition of Dynamite in Cleveland, Ohio, on January 26, where Chris Jericho will be in action. He will team up with Santana and Ortiz to take on Daniel Garcia and 2point0 in a trios match.

Elsewhere on the card, Red Velvet will take on Leyla Hirsch, Adam Cole will face Orange Cassidy in a "Lights Out" match, and Cody Rhodes will for the AEW TNT Championship face Sammy Guevara in a ladder match to unify both men's respective titles.

