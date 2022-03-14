“I think he looks like peak Chris Jericho" - AEW personality comments on former champion's physical transformation

Chris Jericho is the master of reinvention, and the veteran has yet again proved this. At 51 years old, Jericho is in the twilight of his career. Despite his legendary list of accolades, fans started pointing out how much weight the star picked up and comparing him to his 20-year-old self.

The criticisms didn't land on deaf ears, apparently, as the star would return to AEW after some time sporting a toned body. Today, Jericho looks closer to his younger self than ever, and this development is quite apparent.

During an interview on Busted Open with SiriusXM, AEW President Tony Khan praised Chris Jericho's transformation.

“I mean, look at Chris. Another reinvention of Chris Jericho,” Tony Khan stated. “I think one of the most timely ones we’ve seen. It was perfect timing for Chris to come in with a new iteration of Jericho. He looks much better than he ever, in AEW, has."

“I think he looks like peak Chris Jericho right now in so many ways," Khan continued. "His physical fitness is through the roof, and we’ve never had him here looking like this. But also, mentally, I think, having a little time off, Chris came back really sharp, and I really respect what he’s doing.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

With his latest change, Jericho clearly impressed the AEW President, both with his new look and his fresh mindset.

Chris Jericho's new teammates are already showing their appreciation for the veteran

A few months ago, Jericho was in the midst of a feud against 2point0 and Daniel Garcia. The Inner Circle star infamously called them "pinhead" and "squarehead," and some fans criticized his choice of these insults.

Today, the former champion not only aligns himself with the trio, but they openly praise him. It's unclear when the new stable will comment on last week's stunning twist, when Jericho formed a new stable with the three men. Sammy Guevara posted a Tweet in honor of the Inner Circle, but Jericho's new faction has yet to make any comment on AEW TV.

Fans will have to stay tuned to Dynamite to hear what the Jericho Appreciation Society has planned.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Chris Jericho? Yes No 15 votes so far