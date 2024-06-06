Chris Jericho briefly reunited with two former WWE Superstars on AEW show

Chris Jericho had a blast from the past as he briefly reunited with two former WWE Superstars on AEW Dynamite. This was such a sudden happening that it caught everybody by surprise.

The two stars that caught up with Jericho were none other than former Jericho Appreciation Society members, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. The two of them had a rather underwhelming run in WWE from 2016 to 2021, where they were used sparingly and seemingly without any direction.

It was after they moved to AEW and joined Chris Jericho’s faction that their careers took flight. On Dynamite, The Learning Tree seemed happy to see his two former stablemates backstage where he caught up with them.

He first congratulated Menard on his new role as commentator on Rampage and then proceeded to congratulate Parker on his marriage to Ruby Soho and the fact that he was going to become a father soon. As Chris Jericho walked away, Brian Keith pointed out to Parker that he better raise his baby to respect The Learning Tree.

It was a fun segment and showed how the former WWE Champion is one of the most versatile stars in the industry. It will be interesting to see how his character develops with time and fan reaction.

