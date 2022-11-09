"Chris Jericho carried your a** as a tag team partner" - AEW star savagely insults 5-time WWE World Champion

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has held several titles all over the world. One of them is the WWE Tag Team Championship, which he held alongside Paul Wight (fka The Big Show). Matt Menard of the Jericho Appreciation Society recently took some hard shots at the Giant.

After being released from WWE in 2021, Tony Khan quickly signed Paul Wight in All Elite Wrestling. The multi-time WWE World Champion has had a few matches in the promotion and is currently working as a commentator.

Meanwhile, Matt Menard made a name for himself on WWE's developmental brand NXT along with his tag partner Angelo Parker. The duo was released from the company in 2021 and swiftly signed with AEW. The team is now part of The Jericho Appreciation Society under the tutelage of The Ocho Chris Jericho.

A fan took to Twitter to share their disappointment in the absence of Daddy Magic on the AEW Dark: Elevation commentary team. Paul Wight responded by mentioning that JAS attacked the commentators; hence, Menard was not present at AEW Dark: Elevation.

Matt Menard responded to Wight's tweet by stating that Chris Jericho was the one who carried The Big Show and elevated his career.

"Chris Jericho carried your a** as a tag team partner just like I carry your a** in the booth!" Matt Menard tweeted.

Check out the full tweet here.

Fans react to Daddy Magic's tweet insulting Chris Jericho's former tag team partner in WWE

The wrestling world mentioned that the AEW star should not be taking shots at a seven-foot-tall giant.

People believe that since the two are taking shots at each other on social media, this could be Paul Wight's return to the squared circle.

Andy McNamara, the sports broadcaster for UFF Sports, agreed with Menard's comments about Wight.

Fans also shared their love for the seven-foot-tall Giant.

In the past, people have enjoyed the chemistry between Wight and Menard and even claimed that the duo is why they tune into AEW Dark: Elevation.

What are your thoughts on Daddy Magic's comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes