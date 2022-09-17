Chris Jericho challenges former WWE Superstar for blockbuster title match on Rampage

Chris Jericho has thrown down the gauntlet against former WWE Star Claudio Castagnoli on the latest edition of AEW Rampage.

The show featured a heated segment between the two veteran stars. While Claudio came out alongside Yuta to speak about the Blackpool Combat Club's future plans, he was interrupted by the Wizard.

While Jericho suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Bryan Danielson this week, it does not seem to have squashed his spirit.

He extended the challenge to the ROH World Champion for the Grand Slam event next week.

The former WWE star did not seem the least bit bothered by the imminent match, as he stated that he had been waiting for this challenge from Jericho. Claudio enthusiastically accepted the challenge.

As of now, their bout is scheduled for next week. It remains to be seen who will prevail in what is sure to be a banger match.

Who do you think will win between Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli? Sound off in the comments below!

