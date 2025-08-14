Chris Jericho, Charlotte Flair, and many others react to personal update from absent AEW star

The former WWE champions, Chris Jericho and Charlotte Flair, along with several stars, reacted to a recent post from an absent AEW star. The star provided an update on her whereabouts amid her absence.AEW star Dr. Britt Baker last appeared on TV on an episode of Dynamite in November 2024. She defeated Penelope Ford in her last televised match in November, and the exact reason for her lengthy absence is still obscure. Meanwhile, taking to Instagram, Britt Baker shared some stunning pictures from her beach vacation in Longboat Key, Florida. Baker also wrote the following in the caption of her post:&quot;It’s giving beachy Stevie Nicks 🏖️🐚🌙🦞&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMultiple AEW stars, including WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, reacted to the above post by Britt Baker through likes and comments. Chris Jericho, Renee Paquette, Eddie Kingston, Brian Cage, Deonna Purrazzo, Flair, and others reacted to the post as follows:Multiple stars from the pro wrestling fraternity reacted to Britt Baker's recent Instagram post through likes and comments amid her AEW absenceAEW star on being compared with Charlotte FlairAEW star Britt Baker once opened up on her comparison with the WWE veteran Charlotte Flair while speaking on the Swerve City Podcast back in 2022. Britt also revealed the advice she got from Flair.&quot;I do get compared to Charlotte all the time on Twitter (X). For me, okay cool, one of the best women's wrestlers of all time. You're so mean for calling me that. People don't understand the constant pressure that comes with all the hate that you get. [...] Back to Charlotte, her and I have chatted, and she has given me so much great advice just to get through this. She's given me solid advice to just stay true to what you know is true.&quot; [H/T: Fightful]Only time will tell if fans will ever see Charlotte and Britt Baker in the same ring.