Chris Jericho claims AEW tried to license famous song

Chris Jericho claims AEW tried to license a well-known song from a very famous band.

Chris Jericho is no stranger to popular songs, working with Fozzy himself. In an interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Jericho revealed that AEW tried to license AC/DC's Back in Black for their return to the ring after turning face when they first attacked The Pinnacle on AEW Dynamite. However, they could not get it done as the band were not keen on it

We actually tried to get ‘Back In Black’ for our return promo after we attacked The Pinnacle in our dressing room, and they wouldn’t even give us the time of day,” Jericho said. “There’s been other ones. We wanted Van Halen, right after Eddie died, we wanted to use ‘Running With the Devil’, they came back with ‘$500,000’. Well that’s just a polite way of saying ‘no f*cking way.’ AC/DC didn’t even come back with that. Then I see them on an Applebee’s commercial using ‘Back In Black’, so I guess they’re fans of the baby back ribs or something like that.

Jericho continued, saying how the song fit their new persona in AEW as being more serious wrestlers.

I thought the whole concept of Back In Black fit. It’s a saying that everybody knows. It rolls off the tongue, and it fits the mindset of what we’re doing. We’re coming back more focused, serious, and darker. That’s kind of how it’s been throughout this whole return.

Chris Jericho has one of the most popular theme songs in AEW

The crowd sings every word of Jericho's theme

Chris Jericho's theme song, Judas produced by his own band Fozzy, is one of the most popular theme songs in all of AEW. Whenever it plays, the crowd chants it till the very end and the song is a major part of his persona, irrespective of Chris Jericho being face or heel.

Theme songs can make a world of a difference to how a wrestler is perceived and their popularity. Some legends like The Rock and Undertaker will forever be associated with their theme songs as they are so strongly attached with their personas.

Chris Jericho has made a habit of constantly evolving his character, and his current character is another one of the Demo God's iterations, and Judas by Fozzy is an inseparable part of his latest creation.

