"This put us on a different level" - Chris Jericho makes a bold claim after a recent match on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho is of the opinion that his match at Blood and Guts made AEW look as big as the Stamford-based promotion.

The event witnessed Blackpool Combat Club and their allies locking horns with the Jericho Appreciation Society. The match received a lot of praise as the bout went to the top of the cage and delivered some incredible spots. The faction managed by William Regal got their win after Claudio Castagnoli put Matt Menard in a sharpshooter as Kingston applied the Stretch Plum on Jericho. Both men tapped out, marking an emphatic end to the match.

Speaking with Inside the Ropes in a recent interview, the former WWE Undisputed Champion Chris Jericho stressed how important it was to get on top of the cage. He also revealed that Sammy Guevera had texted him a couple of days prior to the bout.

“This puts us on a different level,” Jericho said. “This makes AEW look every bit as big as any other wrestling company in the world today. ‘Let’s go up to the top.’ Sammy texted me a couple of days before saying ‘Hey, I want to take a bump off the top.’ I said ‘Of course you do.’ He wanted to take a bump off the top last year and I was like ‘I’m already taking it." (H/T to Wrestling Inc.)

Chris Jericho further details about going behind the top of the cage

The main event of Blood and Guts gave the viewers everything it promised. It was similar to a bloody classic bout from The Attitude Era when stars used to be more aggressive and ruthless.

In the same interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho explained that the crowd in Detroit got a taste of what AEW is capable of doing.

“So when I got there I said ‘We need to do something on top of the cage. Because I’m just envisioning this shot from the hard camera of the cage, with 6,000 people on this side, with Eddie Kingston standing on top of the cage and people just pop.’ That was my vision. People were like ‘We shouldn’t go on top again.’ I said ‘Next year, no. This year we have to because it’s essentially the debut of Blood and Guts. It’s the first time people have seen how big this is, with this giant crowd in Detroit, one of our biggest that we had.'” (H/T to Wrestling Inc.)

AEW has gone on to climb the ladder quickly since it was founded in 2019. They are now considered the only competition for WWE, who are the market leaders in the wrestling business.

