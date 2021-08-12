Chris Jericho clears fourth Labor on AEW Dynamite; MJF announces stipulation for next week

Chris Jericho cleared the fourth Labor of Jericho by defeating Wardlow (w/MJF) on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Chris Jericho's task for the fourth Labor was a match against the Pinnacle member with MJF at ringside. Wardlow dominated for most of the match as he planted the Demo God with multiple powerbombs. MJF intervened at every opportunity he could to give Wardlow the advantage.

.@The_MJF taking every opportunity to create an unfair advantage against @IAmJericho



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/h7TCQAwO9q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2021

Jericho reversed the Casualty of War into the Walls of Jericho but while Aubrey Edwards tended to Wardlow, MJF raked Le Champion in the eyes to break up the hold. MJF tried to sneak into the ring and give the Dynamite Diamond Ring to Wardlow but the referee caught him red-handed and ejected him from ringside.

Jericho took advantage of the distraction as he struck Wardlow with his baseball bat and hit the Judas Effect for the win.

He's done it! @IAmJericho survives and he will face @The_MJF for the Fifth Labour of Jericho!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/CMaWIDHLIT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2021

Chris Jericho will now take on MJF for the fifth and final Labor next week on AEW Dynamite.

MJF announces the stipulation for the final Labor of Jericho for next week's AEW Dynamite

.@The_MJF is taking away the Judas Effect - AND JUDAS (!) - when he faces @IAmJericho NEXT WEDNESDAY in Houston on #AEWDynamite in the Fifth and FINAL Labour of Jericho. pic.twitter.com/ZjJsgd2BKv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2021

After the win, Shawn Spears attacked Chris Jericho as MJF made his way back to the ring. Sammy Guevara made the save, but Wardlow, MJF, and Spears overwhelmed the Inner Circle members.

Jake Hager entered the fray as the Pinnacle members exited the ring and scurried up the ramp. MJF then announced the stipulation for the final Labor.

Le Champion will be banned from using his finisher Judas Effect as well as his theme song Judas, meaning he will have to walk out to complete silence.

This is similar to the stipulation MJF imposed on Jon Moxley at AEW All Out in 2020 when he banned the Paradigm Shift. Mox ended up using the finisher anyway to retain his AEW World Championship.

The odds are once again stacked against Chris Jericho next week and all the punishment inflicted on him over the past few weeks might catch up to him as he faces his bitter enemy.

Edited by Alan John