Chris Jericho comments on AEW Dynamite winning the Wednesday Night War

In a recent interview with Forbes, Chris Jericho commented on AEW Dynamite now running unopposed on Wednesday nights.

The Wednesday Night Wars are now over with NXT heading over to Tuesday nights. The ratings battle was won by AEW for most of it. It will now be interesting to see how the ratings fare with both shows running unopposed.

Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by Alfred Konuwa of Forbes. With NXT now on Tuesday nights, Jericho was asked about the mood in the locker room, now that AEW Dynamite will run unopposed. Jericho replied that AEW was never really worried about NXT but still won the Wednesday night war pretty clearly.

Jericho also discussed the benefits of AEW Dynamite running unopposed:

"Really nothing. We’ve never really worried about what NXT was doing. I know WWE NXT was watching our stuff during their show, but this was not a war that we were ever asking for, we were kind of thrust into it by proxy. The reason why we won it and won it so handily, is we never worried about what anybody else was doing, we just worried about our own show.

"I think the best thing about being unopposed is there’s been a lot of shows that we’ve done with some great segments and some great moments that might have been missed because people were switching back and forth. Of course we’re competitive. Yes, we wanted to beat NXT. Yes, we wanted to drive them screaming and yelling away from Wednesdays and we did that."

Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle are feuding with The Pinnacle in AEW

Chris Jericho and his faction, The Inner Circle, are currently embroiled in a feud against MJF and The Pinnacle. The Inner Circle returned to AEW a couple of weeks ago after being laid out by members of The Pinnacle.

We are now set to see these two factions face off in a Blood and Guts match next month.

