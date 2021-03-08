"Many people liked it, many people didn't" - Chris Jericho discusses fan reactions to AEW segment

Chris Jericho has opened up on the reaction to his 'Le Dinner Debonair' segment in AEW.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, the former AEW World Champion went into detail on the segment, his involvement behind-the-scenes, and his perception of wrestling fans' reactions.

Chris Jericho compared the segment to some of the more tongue-in-cheek moments in wrestling history, such as WWE's Slammy Awards. Here's what the Demo God had to say:

"Many people liked it, maybe people didn't like it and that's okay because this is wrestling. Pro wrestling to me, that I grew up with in the 80s, was always more about the variety show aspect of it. You know, you go back and watch the Slammy Awards or Saturday Night's Main Event or something like that. So to me, Dinner Debonair, why not give it a try? Because as long as it's good, it doesn't really matter. You couldn't deny the choreography, the singing was real, the dancing was real, the whole concept of the performance was real. So whether you appreciate it or not, as far as does this belong on a wrestling show? You can't deny the fact that the quality of it was awesome and that's all that matters to me." - Digital Spy

Chris Jericho debated doing a sequel to Le Dinner Debonair

While Le Dinner Debonair grabbed the attention of many wrestling fans, Chris Jericho ultimately chose not to create a follow-up to the segment. He explained that he wanted to create something "classic" but that a second edition might not be able to live up to the surprise created by the first:

"I had ideas of doing some sequels to it, but it's like, why bother? It was so good, it was so unique, it was so out of left field. Let's make it classic and make it something people always remember and let's leave it because you're not going to be able to match up with the overall surprise of people saying, 'Holy s***, this is great. Or, 'Holy s***, I hate this.'"

Chris Jericho is set to comment on the current state of the Inner Circle this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite during the 'War Council.'