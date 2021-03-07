"I hope Moxley explodes" - Chris Jericho comments on the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch for the AEW World Championship

Chris Jericho lost his AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at Revolution about a year ago. Now, Moxley finds himself challenging for the title once again in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, and former champion Chris Jericho hopes he "explodes".

Le Champion and MJF discussed the upcoming Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch on Jericho's podcast Talk Is Jericho.

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recently commented on the upcoming, extremely dangerous Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch on his podcast. The match will be between current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley.

Instead of giving his expectations for the match, The Demo God hoped that both Moxley and Omega "explode" during the match.

"I'll tell you something else, this weekend, another huge match is the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, you know I hope Moxley explodes. And, you know what I hope Kenny explodes and then we can have a tournament for the world title too."

THE RULES:



-3 sides of the ring ropes wrapped in barbed wire.



-contact with barbed wire triggers explosives on corresponding side.



-‘Triple Hell’ (3 zones on the floor wired to explosives)



-30 minute countdown timer until all explosives in and around the ring detonate. pic.twitter.com/vK1cZjSfHF — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) March 6, 2021

Chris Jericho is hoping that both Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley come out of the match battered and bruised so that The Inner Circle can take advantage. If his words are anything to go by, The Inner Circle could end up having another battle royal to decide who will challenge for the AEW World Championship next.

What will Chris Jericho be doing at AEW Revolution?

Chris Jericho may be hoping for both Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega to fail, but he has his own problems to worry about at AEW Revolution. The Demo God and MJF will be challenging The Young Bucks for the AEW World tag team titles.

The duo will be looking to bring some championship gold to The Inner Circle.

This Sunday at #AEWRevolution, The @YoungBucks look to continue their warpath as they defend their AEW world tag-team championships against @The_MJF & @IAmJericho.



Who will leave @dailysplace with the tag titles?

Watch #AEWRevolution, Sunday, March 7th LIVE on PPV 8/7c pic.twitter.com/twkMWIepvz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2021

The Young Bucks will have other plans for Le Champion and The Salt of the Earth, especially after what they did to their father on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Young Bucks will have other plans for Le Champion and The Salt of the Earth, especially after what they did to their father on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite.