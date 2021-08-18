Chris Jericho comments on fan trying to enter the ring during AEW Road Rager

AEW's first-ever world champion Chris Jericho commented on the incident involving a fan attempting to get in the ring and the importance of the crowd keeping their distance from the squared circle.

AEW's highly anticipated return to the road saw them visit Miami for AEW Road Rager. During the Chris Jericho-MJF segment, a fan tried to get inside the ring but security stopped him and Jericho threw in a punch for good measure.

first live event back from pandemic and a fan tries to jump in the ring pic.twitter.com/Nil8LIh3SP — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) July 8, 2021

AEW security handling the fan that tried to run in on the MJF/Jericho segment pic.twitter.com/hcR6YtNHlC — Sean Ross Sapp aka Keiji Muter aka The Great Muter (@SeanRossSapp) July 8, 2021

On the Zaslow Show, Le Champion discussed fan behavior at shows and said that he couldn't understand why some people insisted on trying to get inside the ring.

"I've had a lot of those," Jericho said in regards to fans throwing items. "I got hit with a D battery in San Francisco once. Who the hell is bringing D batteries to shows? You get that from time to time. Even when we were in Miami, somebody tried to hit the ring. You see them coming and it's one of those things where it doesn't happen often and DON'T TRY IT if anyone is listening because it doesn't end up well for you. I can see them coming and you have to get in the ring at some point and that's what people don't understand," said Chris Jericho. (H/T: Fightful)

Jericho continued, saying fans purchasing a ticket doesn't give them the privilege to act out of order.

"When you get in the ring, you put your head down and go through the ropes and that's where you have the chance to make sure nothing bad happens. Don't throw things and don't try to get in the ring are the number one rules. The mindset of 'I bought a ticket, I can do what I want,' doesn't apply," said Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho will finally get his hands on MJF during this week's AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho had to clear hurdles, each with a unique stipulation, to finally get a match against MJF. The bout will take place this coming Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

Jericho faced Shawn Spears, Nick Gage, Juventud Guerrera, and Wardlow in previous AEW Dynamite episodes to get to the Pinnacle leader. Le Champion will not be able to use the Judas Effect or his entrance theme song on Wednesday as the stipulation for the Fifth Labor of Jericho.

What do you think will be the outcome of the match? Will this be Jericho's retirement match? Let us know in the comments.

Catch WWE legend Dutch Mantell's thoughts on the first episode of AEW Rampage right here.

Edited by Alan John